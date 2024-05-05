The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Acquired by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Clorox by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Clorox by 211.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 47,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,725,000 after purchasing an additional 32,017 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 52,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 15,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Clorox by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 41,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Clorox from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Clorox in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.43.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CLX traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.23. 2,036,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,340,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.17. The firm has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.62, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.44. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $114.68 and a twelve month high of $176.24.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. Clorox had a return on equity of 302.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 248.71%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

