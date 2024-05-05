The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $225.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AMZN. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Amazon.com from $211.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush increased their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued a buy rating and issued a $228.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $211.07.

Shares of AMZN opened at $186.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.16, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $103.31 and a twelve month high of $189.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total transaction of $631,015.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,358 shares in the company, valued at $91,832,153.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,868,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total value of $631,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,358 shares in the company, valued at $91,832,153.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,217,010 shares of company stock valued at $5,506,442,301. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,006 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 22,054 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 81.9% in the third quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 54,534 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,978,000 after purchasing an additional 24,549 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,767 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,123,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 40,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

