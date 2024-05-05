The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,821,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,190 shares during the quarter. The Hartford Financial Services Group accounts for about 0.8% of LSV Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.60% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $387,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 3,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

HIG stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,358,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,088. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.05 and a 52 week high of $103.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.14. The stock has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.90.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 21.36%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 38,915 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total value of $3,713,269.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,169 shares in the company, valued at $6,600,105.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 38,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total value of $3,713,269.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,600,105.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $1,344,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,137.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,501 shares of company stock valued at $10,141,126 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HIG shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

