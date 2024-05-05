The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock Holdings Decreased by One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,225 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 28,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 19,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Trade Desk by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Trade Desk by 212.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 11,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTD has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Trade Desk from $88.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 2,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $191,236.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,794 shares in the company, valued at $12,515,756.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Trade Desk news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 2,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $191,236.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,515,756.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 15,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $1,254,051.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,387 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,981.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 642,170 shares of company stock worth $53,970,398 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Up 0.5 %

Trade Desk stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.59. 3,778,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,871,066. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.32 billion, a PE ratio of 246.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.50. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.23 and a 52 week high of $94.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.80.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $605.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.61 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 8.59%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trade Desk

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.