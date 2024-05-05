Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.15), Briefing.com reports. Thryv had a positive return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 28.75%. The company had revenue of $233.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
THRY stock opened at $21.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Thryv has a fifty-two week low of $15.99 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.08 and a 200-day moving average of $20.30.
In related news, CEO Joe Walsh bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.01 per share, for a total transaction of $95,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,172 shares in the company, valued at $9,527,279.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.
