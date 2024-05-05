Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 1,259 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Todd Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,163 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for about 0.9% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $39,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 1.7% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Amgen by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 37,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,857,000 after acquiring an additional 16,376 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Amgen by 4.4% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners raised its position in Amgen by 7.4% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 5,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN stock traded up $32.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $311.29. The company had a trading volume of 9,644,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,279,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $329.72. The company has a market capitalization of $166.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $274.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.50.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 145.62%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised shares of Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.05.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

