Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) PT Raised to $325.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Free Report) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $286.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $309.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $315.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $300.54.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE TT opened at $319.29 on Wednesday. Trane Technologies has a one year low of $162.04 and a one year high of $327.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $72.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $295.83 and its 200-day moving average is $257.93.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 32.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,983 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.26, for a total transaction of $539,891.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,575 shares in the company, valued at $11,591,469.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.26, for a total transaction of $539,891.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,591,469.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.34, for a total transaction of $138,856.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,447 shares in the company, valued at $24,449,442.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,237 shares of company stock valued at $8,024,534. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trane Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,085,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,852,000 after acquiring an additional 880,583 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,743,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,343,000 after purchasing an additional 632,598 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,050,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,952,000 after purchasing an additional 103,823 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,797,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,617,000 after buying an additional 17,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $655,804,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.