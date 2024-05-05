Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) is Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s 9th Largest Position

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. cut its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Trane Technologies comprises about 2.2% of Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $6,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keel Point LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Cedrus LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certuity LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TT opened at $319.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.13. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $162.04 and a fifty-two week high of $327.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.93. The company has a market capitalization of $72.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.01.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.78% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 6,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total transaction of $2,000,468.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,589,600.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 6,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total value of $2,000,468.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,589,600.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.26, for a total value of $539,891.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,591,469.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,237 shares of company stock valued at $8,024,534. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TT shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $315.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $286.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $281.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.54.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

