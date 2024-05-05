TreeHouse Foods (THS) to Release Earnings on Monday

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. TreeHouse Foods has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $910.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.87 million. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect TreeHouse Foods to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TreeHouse Foods Stock Performance

Shares of THS stock opened at $37.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.22 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. TreeHouse Foods has a 52 week low of $34.76 and a 52 week high of $55.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial lowered TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, TreeHouse Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

