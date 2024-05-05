Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.72.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TREX shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Trex from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Trex from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Benchmark upped their price target on Trex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Trex from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Trex from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TREX. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Trex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $565,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in Trex by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 23,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 7,190 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Trex by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Trex during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Trex by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 59,116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after buying an additional 14,116 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $92.01 on Tuesday. Trex has a fifty-two week low of $51.03 and a fifty-two week high of $101.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.60.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Trex had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 18.76%. The business had revenue of $195.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Trex will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

