Truist Financial Raises NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Price Target to $37.00

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NMIH. StockNews.com cut shares of NMI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of NMI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NMI from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.67.

Shares of NMIH stock opened at $32.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.53. NMI has a 1-year low of $22.49 and a 1-year high of $32.80. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $156.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.76 million. NMI had a net margin of 56.26% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NMI will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NMI news, EVP Robert Owen Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total value of $93,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,668.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NMI news, Director James G. Jones sold 54,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $1,655,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,452.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Owen Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total value of $93,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,612 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,668.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,158 shares of company stock worth $4,395,582 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMIH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NMI by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,809,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,097,000 after purchasing an additional 225,364 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of NMI by 7.3% in the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,708,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,381,000 after purchasing an additional 185,099 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 33.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,144,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,009,000 after purchasing an additional 284,405 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of NMI by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 988,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,787,000 after buying an additional 102,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in NMI by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 980,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,110,000 after purchasing an additional 81,727 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

