TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.
TrustCo Bank Corp NY Stock Up 1.2 %
TRST stock opened at $27.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.04. The stock has a market cap of $531.23 million, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.84. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a twelve month low of $23.78 and a twelve month high of $32.10.
TrustCo Bank Corp NY Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is currently 51.61%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 39,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile
TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.
