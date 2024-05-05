U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 12,735 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 90.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,735 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,303,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,372,000 after acquiring an additional 252,486 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,641,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,232 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,696,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,779,000 after purchasing an additional 195,255 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 31.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,864,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,026,000 after buying an additional 683,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,557,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,698,000 after buying an additional 162,145 shares during the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

Shares of ADM stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.17. 3,273,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,743,537. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.75. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $50.72 and a 52-week high of $87.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $21.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.09%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

