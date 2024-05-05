U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 45.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,256 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Montis Financial LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,133,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 97,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,390,000 after acquiring an additional 18,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 269.6% during the 4th quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 37,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 27,259 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,613,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,569,934. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.45. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $80.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.77.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

