U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 48.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,822 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $14,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.23.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.43. 2,039,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,606,672. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $192.98. The firm has a market cap of $124.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.