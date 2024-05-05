U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates Inc purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.67. 7,096,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,695,924. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.78 and a 52-week high of $108.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.63.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

