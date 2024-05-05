UBS Group Lowers Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $85.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the coffee company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $92.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.09.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX opened at $73.11 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $72.67 and a fifty-two week high of $108.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.89 and its 200 day moving average is $93.84. The stock has a market cap of $82.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.81%.

Insider Activity

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 7,250 shares of company stock valued at $651,738 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Starbucks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 8.4% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 18,541 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 647,987 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $59,142,000 after acquiring an additional 8,374 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 11.5% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 3,789 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

