UGE International (CVE:UGE) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Cormark

Cormark lowered shares of UGE International (CVE:UGE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$1.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$2.75. Cormark also issued estimates for UGE International’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.81) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.74) EPS.

UGE International Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of UGE International stock opened at C$0.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.78 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.99. UGE International has a one year low of C$0.50 and a one year high of C$2.03. The firm has a market cap of C$18.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,211.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

About UGE International

UGE International Ltd. develops, builds, finances, owns, and operates commercial and community solar facilities in Canada, the United States, and the Philippines. It also provides energy storage services; and engineering and consulting services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

