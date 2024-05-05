UGE International (CVE:UGE) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Cormark

Cormark lowered shares of UGE International (CVE:UGE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$1.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$2.75. Cormark also issued estimates for UGE International’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.81) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.74) EPS.
UGE International Stock Up 5.7 %
Shares of UGE International stock opened at C$0.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.78 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.99. UGE International has a one year low of C$0.50 and a one year high of C$2.03. The firm has a market cap of C$18.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,211.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.73.
About UGE International
