United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $950.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. United States Cellular’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

United States Cellular Trading Down 8.5 %

NYSE USM opened at $34.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.90 and a beta of 0.45. United States Cellular has a 12 month low of $13.79 and a 12 month high of $48.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.75.

Get United States Cellular alerts:

About United States Cellular

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as wireless essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.