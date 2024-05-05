Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) is VeraBank N.A.’s 2nd Largest Position

VeraBank N.A. grew its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 292,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,432 shares during the period. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 7.8% of VeraBank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $23,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33,300.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VIGI traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,356. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.79. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $68.45 and a 52 week high of $82.95.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.434 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

