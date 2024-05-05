Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Position Boosted by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 239,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,379 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.6% of Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $55,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 126,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,424,000 after purchasing an additional 17,534 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 17,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $241.12. 755,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,921. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $250.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $242.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.35. The stock has a market cap of $62.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

