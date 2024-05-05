Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Sold by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,482 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $11,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTIP. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,981,000. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $889,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 34,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter.

VTIP stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.02. 710,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,233,192. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.70 and a 52 week high of $48.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.0267 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

