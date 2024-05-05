Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stake Reduced by Millburn Ridgefield Corp

Millburn Ridgefield Corp reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 304,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,055 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned 0.13% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $64,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 18,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after buying an additional 8,413 shares during the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 46,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares during the period. SouthState Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $8,459,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

VB stock traded up $1.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $218.74. 610,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,134. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $229.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $220.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.86. The firm has a market cap of $54.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.