Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 537,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,294 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of M&T Bank Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $234,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Montis Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 6,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $5.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $469.98. The company had a trading volume of 4,586,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,467,846. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $470.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $442.55. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $370.92 and a twelve month high of $483.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

