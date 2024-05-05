Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) is Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up 3.0% of Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,730,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,461,901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882,952 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 37,268,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,529,000 after acquiring an additional 829,557 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 21.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,705,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774,697 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 21.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,673,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $401,191,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BNDX traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $48.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,262,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,131,157. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.30 and a 1 year high of $51.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.85.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.0892 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.