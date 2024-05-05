VeraBank N.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

VeraBank N.A. boosted its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the quarter. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Lam Research by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 56.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 1,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Price Performance

Lam Research stock traded up $24.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $908.53. The stock had a trading volume of 875,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,338. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $507.19 and a 1-year high of $1,007.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $941.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $817.83.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.53. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 45.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 29.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on LRCX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Lam Research from $975.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,030.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $1,130.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $950.85.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $921.54, for a total value of $55,292.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,104,539.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $921.54, for a total transaction of $55,292.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,104,539.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $857,330.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,246,168.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,089 shares of company stock valued at $6,614,781. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Stories

