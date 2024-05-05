VeraBank N.A. Has $4.66 Million Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

VeraBank N.A. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 39.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,146 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises 1.6% of VeraBank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $4,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 606.6% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 422.8% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.09. The company had a trading volume of 263,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,984. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.34. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $48.66 and a one year high of $62.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

