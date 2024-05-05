VeraBank N.A. Has $8.20 Million Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

VeraBank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,644 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 2.8% of VeraBank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. VeraBank N.A. owned about 0.20% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $8,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 291.3% during the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

BATS DFIC traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.54. 832,613 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.32 and a 200-day moving average of $25.15.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

