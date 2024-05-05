VeraBank N.A. Has $802,000 Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

VeraBank N.A. reduced its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,185 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 443.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.59.

NYSE:HAL traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $36.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,899,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,076,928. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.01. Halliburton has a one year low of $27.84 and a one year high of $43.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.23.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $13,308,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,793,229.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at $339,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $13,308,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,793,229.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

