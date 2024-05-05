VeraBank N.A. Purchases 13,840 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

VeraBank N.A. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,840 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises 3.4% of VeraBank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $10,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8,375.0% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $56.06. 3,612,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,540,817. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $57.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.48.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

