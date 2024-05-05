VeraBank N.A. Reduces Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

VeraBank N.A. lowered its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 82,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,855,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 187,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $94,856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 104,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,977,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,066,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,046,098,000 after buying an additional 12,463 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:TMO traded up $1.13 on Friday, reaching $572.38. 1,749,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,409,187. The company has a market capitalization of $218.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $575.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $532.82. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.60 and a 12 month high of $603.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 18.45%. Equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $8,186,092.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,250,362. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total transaction of $1,135,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,430,359.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $8,186,092.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,250,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,277 shares of company stock valued at $35,373,364. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on TMO. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $515.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.35.

Read Our Latest Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.