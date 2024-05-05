Vitesse Energy (VTS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect Vitesse Energy to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $69.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.83 million. Vitesse Energy had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%. On average, analysts expect Vitesse Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VTS opened at $22.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.60. The firm has a market cap of $666.45 million, a PE ratio of -29.78 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Vitesse Energy has a fifty-two week low of $16.83 and a fifty-two week high of $27.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.84%. Vitesse Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -263.16%.

Vitesse Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns and acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in the Williston Basin properties located in North Dakota and Montana.

