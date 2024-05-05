Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Receives $24.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.80.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VNO. Barclays began coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE VNO opened at $26.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.04 and a beta of 1.57. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $32.21.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.55). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $441.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vornado Realty Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 8,355.6% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

