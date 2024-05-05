W Advisors LLC Has $6.42 Million Stock Position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

W Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF comprises approximately 4.8% of W Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. W Advisors LLC owned about 0.57% of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF worth $6,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Values Added Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Values Added Financial LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 107.7% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 17,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 9,187 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUSL traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.07. The company had a trading volume of 28,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,655. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 52-week low of $70.30 and a 52-week high of $94.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.2673 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

