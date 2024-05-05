W Advisors LLC Invests $201,000 in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

W Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank grew its position in Texas Instruments by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 2,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Texas Instruments by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its position in Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 12,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.83, for a total value of $18,286,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $71,009,121.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.83, for a total value of $18,286,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,009,121.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,529 shares of company stock worth $40,502,458 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $3.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $178.91. 4,545,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,059,944. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $188.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.74.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

