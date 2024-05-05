W Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

W Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 39.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,871 shares during the quarter. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 17.7% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWV stock traded up $3.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $292.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,084. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $231.02 and a 52-week high of $300.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $293.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.72. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

