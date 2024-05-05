W Advisors LLC Takes $215,000 Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

W Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 26.2% in the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its holdings in Bank of America by 1.8% in the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 38,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 63.3% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,497,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,998,000 after buying an additional 580,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 2.7% in the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 43,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of BAC traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.25. The company had a trading volume of 34,082,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,339,492. The stock has a market cap of $291.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.08. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $38.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.70.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading

