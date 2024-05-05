Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Price Target Raised to $91.00 at B. Riley

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) had its target price lifted by B. Riley from $87.00 to $91.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.41 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.69 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark restated a hold rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised Warrior Met Coal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.80.

Warrior Met Coal stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.23. 621,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,044. Warrior Met Coal has a 52-week low of $31.97 and a 52-week high of $71.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.86 and a quick ratio of 5.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.65.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.61. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $503.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is presently 3.85%.

In related news, Director Alan H. Schumacher bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.15 per share, with a total value of $116,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,200.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCC. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

