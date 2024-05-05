Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Rating for Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA)

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $162.00 target price on the game software company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $146.72.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Insider Activity

NASDAQ:EA traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $129.56. 1,650,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,685,682. The firm has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.43. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $117.47 and a 52 week high of $144.53.

In other Electronic Arts news, Director Jeff Huber sold 11,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total value of $1,684,636.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 79,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,264,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, Director Jeff Huber sold 11,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total transaction of $1,684,636.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,264,163.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 4,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.84, for a total value of $666,684.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,144 shares of company stock valued at $5,087,143. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electronic Arts

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,867 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 429,536 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $53,761,000 after acquiring an additional 107,709 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,473 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,389,395 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $408,084,000 after purchasing an additional 389,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.