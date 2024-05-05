Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target to $100.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $108.86.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SWKS

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 3.1 %

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $92.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.41 and its 200 day moving average is $101.84. Skyworks Solutions has a twelve month low of $85.06 and a twelve month high of $115.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 51.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin bought 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $1,002,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 104,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,373,770. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $4,686,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,429,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $371,445,000 after purchasing an additional 740,048 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,672 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 61,596 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,529 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.