Wells Fargo & Company Lowers CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Price Target to $48.00

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CSGS. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on CSG Systems International in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of CSG Systems International in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.50.

Shares of CSGS traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.70. 451,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,657. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.29 and its 200-day moving average is $51.02. CSG Systems International has a 52 week low of $41.52 and a 52 week high of $69.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.74.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $273.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.92 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 5.56%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CSG Systems International will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGS. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in CSG Systems International by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,408,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,955,000 after acquiring an additional 134,531 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 484,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,761,000 after buying an additional 36,488 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 44,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 14,682 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 832,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,281,000 after buying an additional 8,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of CSG Systems International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

