WESCAP Management Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 178,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 25,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 168,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,668,000 after buying an additional 14,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 29,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

SCHM traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,148,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,519. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.09. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $62.87 and a 52 week high of $81.74.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

