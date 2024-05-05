WESCAP Management Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 120,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF makes up about 1.9% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $5,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,583,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,473,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,215,000 after acquiring an additional 169,004 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 999.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,083,000 after acquiring an additional 129,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 54,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

GSY stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 584,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,244. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12 month low of $49.55 and a 12 month high of $50.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.87.

About Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

