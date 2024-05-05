WESCAP Management Group Inc. Sells 84 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. cut its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,158 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,967,363 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,567,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939,554 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,833,753 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,385,282,000 after purchasing an additional 345,605 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,106 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,422,657,000 after purchasing an additional 225,115 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,244,157 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $928,056,000 after purchasing an additional 181,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,570,994 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $735,484,000 after buying an additional 72,714 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total value of $11,084,500.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,618,339.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 6,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,068,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,649 shares in the company, valued at $15,180,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total transaction of $11,084,500.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,618,339.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,144 shares of company stock worth $39,296,330 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CI traded down $3.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $341.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,413,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,653. The company has a market cap of $99.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $350.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $319.59. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.50 and a 12-month high of $365.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $392.00 price target (up previously from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $355.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $327.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.14.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

