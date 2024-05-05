West African Resources Limited (ASX:WAF) Insider Sells A$2,630,000.00 in Stock

West African Resources Limited (ASX:WAF – Get Free Report) insider Richard Hyde sold 2,000,000 shares of West African Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.32 ($0.87), for a total transaction of A$2,630,000.00 ($1,730,263.16).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.47, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 3.69.
