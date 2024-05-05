WOW-token (WOW) Price Reaches $0.0221

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 5th. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $220.82 million and approximately $0.05 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WOW-token has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WOW-token alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000452 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00004706 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000174 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00010994 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About WOW-token

WOW-token (WOW) is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02209102 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $6.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WOW-token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOW-token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.