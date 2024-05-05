Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.10-4.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.13. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$8.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.51 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on XYL. Citigroup boosted their target price on Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas began coverage on Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Xylem from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $140.70.

Get Xylem alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on XYL

Xylem Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:XYL traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.21. 1,418,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.36. Xylem has a twelve month low of $87.59 and a twelve month high of $138.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.83, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Xylem will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 51.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $122,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,682.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Xylem news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $293,270.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,032.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $122,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,682.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Xylem

(Get Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.