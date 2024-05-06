7,645 Shares in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Purchased by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 169.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 413.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 178.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the third quarter worth about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Price Performance

NASDAQ:BIPC traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.86. 42,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,622. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 52-week low of $25.48 and a 52-week high of $48.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.42.

Brookfield Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

About Brookfield Infrastructure

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.50%.

(Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.