ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.020-1.070 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7 billion-$1.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.8 billion. ACCO Brands also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.300-0.330 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on ACCO shares. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of ACCO Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

ACCO Brands Stock Performance

Shares of ACCO stock opened at $4.88 on Monday. ACCO Brands has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.80 million. ACCO Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ACCO Brands will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACCO Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -111.11%.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

