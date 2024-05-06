ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded ACI Worldwide from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. DA Davidson increased their target price on ACI Worldwide from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACI Worldwide presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of ACIW opened at $35.12 on Thursday. ACI Worldwide has a 12 month low of $19.56 and a 12 month high of $36.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 1.20.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $477.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.43 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 9.88%. ACI Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ACI Worldwide will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACIW. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide in the first quarter worth $846,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 91,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after buying an additional 7,466 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 201,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after buying an additional 20,364 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 475,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,785,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

